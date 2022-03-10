More demands from Sabah, Sarawak expected to be settled this year

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): Discussion on the review of special grants for Sarawak between the state government and the Finance Ministry will commence soon.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili disclosed this on Thursday in Parliament, adding that the move was part of the efforts to restore and honour the rights of Sabah and Sarawak as stipulated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He added that as for Sabah, matters pertaining to the special grant will be discussed at the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) on Monday (March 14), chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The special grants for Sabah has been settled following two meetings to discuss on the issue between Federal Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Sabah Finance Minister led by its Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun on Jan 6 and Feb 14,” said Ongkili in replying to question by Datuk Seri Richard Anak Jaem (Serian).

He added for Sarawak, the handing over of authority in the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the state was inked on June 1, last year, after it was agreed during the MKMA63, headed by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Also empowering the Sarawak Government, as well as the Sabah Government, to issue deep sea fishing licenses on Oct 18 during the MKMA63 meeting chaired by Ismail Sabri, which details are expected to be resolved latest by next month.

He also said that both Sarawak and Sabah will also benefit from the amendment to Article 1(2) and Article 160(2) of the Federal Constitution, which was unanimously passed by the Dewan Rakyat on Dec 14 last year.

“The crucial and historic resolution of the constitutional amendments to Article 1(2) and 160(2) is that pertaining to the equal status of Sabah and Sarawak, to redefine the ‘federation’, and institutionalising Sept 16 as Malaysia Day,” said Ongkili, who is also the Kota Marudu Member of Parliament.

He added that the Federal Government, through the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), will continue to discuss pressing issues and ensure the rights and demands of Sabahans and Sarawakians are met.

“There are a series of meetings and discussions throughout the year, and we believe more issues will be settled soon. Any developments will be updated from time to time,” he said.