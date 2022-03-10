MPP identifies six locations for Ramadan bazaars

KUCHING (March 10): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) has identified six locations to hold Ramadan bazaars from April 2.

MPP deputy chairman Dato Ahmad Ibrahim said for the bazaars this year will be run by community groups and corporations.

At Sentosa Square in Kota Sentosa, the bazaar will be run by the Sarawak Traders and Hawkers Association; parking lots at Taman Malihah shops by the Taman Malihah Phase 1 village security and development committee (JKKK); while at the Lee Ling Commercial Centre (in front of KK Store) parking lots in Matang, Kelab Silat Olahraga Gerak Kuntau Melayu Asli will be the organiser.

Under the corporate segment will be bazaars at Emart Batu Kawa Parking Area (Emart property Batu Kawa Sdn Bhd); Emart parking lots (Emart Realty Kuching Sdn Bhd); and Prince Commercial Centre Mile 7 (Azfa Success Entreprise).

“MPP has been organizing Bazar Ramadan every year but for the last two years we could not do it due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“God willing, this year we are able to do it with the Prime Minister’s announcement two days ago. Most likely April 1, we will open our country to outsiders, it is possible that the SOP (standard operating procedure) will be relaxed.

“Hopefully we will not cancel or postpone Bazar Ramadan again. This time we will do it for the community so that they can celebrate Ramadan well. Many of us miss the Ramadan bazaar, cakes, food that we always crave for,” Ahmad told a press conference after chairing the MPP Bazar Ramadan organising committee meeting 2022 this morning.

He said any organisers interested to open up Ramadan bazaars could contact the council for further details.

“I still think we have time for another three weeks if anybody or organisers are interested. We can still open but they have to identify the location; it has to be somewhere that is conducive – an environment we can control and manage it.

“Let the council know, we have to discuss with them and look at the location that they identify because not all locations are suitable. We need to look at it, if it is okay then we will approve it,” he said.

He added the state government is waiving the Ramadan bazaar licensing fee for organisers this year.

On the SOPs for Ramadan bazaars, Ahmad said all food operators must undergo a food handling course, go for Typhoid vaccination, and must show their vaccination certificate to the council.

“As of this moment for Bazar Ramadan and for now, the SOP still stands, physical distancing, scanning of temperature, and wearing masks are important and a must. The place is not to be crowded as well.

“Of course we have to wait for the official announcement that there may be some loosening of SOPs or if SOPs will be as per normal, but we will wait for further announcement by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and the Ministry of Health (MoH), which we will abide with it,” he said.

Ahmad added those who wish to go to Ramadan bazaars should have completed Covid-19 vaccination and booster doses.

“Main thing is people must be vaccinated. You must have your booster. If you do get sick, it will be mild, that’s the main concern. Most Sarawakians have had their vaccinations.

“Personally, I discourage small children to go because they are not vaccinated yet, and those who are yet to be vaccinated, we advise you that you do not risk yourself but get someone else to buy food and beverages for you,” he said.