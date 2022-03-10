Netizen goes ballistic over dry taps in Sibuti

MIRI (March 10): A consumer has registered her displeasure when the tap ran dry again yesterday as Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) conducted a scheduled water supply interruption for pipe testing in Sibuti.

The department had announced in a Facebook post on Monday of a scheduled supply disruption from Tusan Beach to Kampung Pelapi and the surrounding areas in Sibuti District.

The water cut would be held from 8am to 5pm on March 9 to enable testing and commissioning of the new pipes to the high level storage water tanks at the New Bekenu Booster Station, said JBALB’s Facebook account on March 7.

Divisional engineer Fadil Kawi clarified that it was a scheduled operation for the commissioning of the upgraded infrastructure to improve water supply in the region.

This booster station and high level tanks in Tiris will supply water to Kampung Siawak, Terahad, Immigration depot and consumers in Kuala Sibuti and Bekenu.

A netizen in Bekenu Sibuti community, Rita Othman, was angry when the tap ran dry again yesterday morning, criticizing the authorities and elected representatives for the poor job done despite previous meetings and a booster station completed.

She said water supply in Bekenu seemed to magically vanish frequently and the little supply, mostly in the morning, would precede the long hours of disruption.

“When will all this be settled? I would have thought that a completed booster pump would have settled the problem but it has gone from bad to worse,” she fumed.

The complainant said the frequent disruptions was due to incompetence, and she was forced to carry water from storage tank purchased on her own.

Netizens in Sibuti have frequently bemoaned the water cuts affecting villages since last year which ranged from scheduled disruptions to burst pipes due to missteps made by the contractor of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni last month brought up the public grievances of the frequent incidents, urging the authorities to minimize the inconveniences caused to the people in Taman Tunku and Taman Delight in his constituency.