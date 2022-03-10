Over 30 pct children in Malaysia have gotten first Covid-19 vaccine jab

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): A total of 1,078,539 or 30.4 per cent of children in the country have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, 15,157,782 individuals or 64.4 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose and 22,931,610 or 97.5 per cent of the group have completed their vaccination, while 23,208,205 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,833,876 individuals or 91.1 per cent of the group have completed their vaccination while 2,934,067 or 94.3 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 62,983 doses of vaccine were administered, with 18,781 as first doses, 1,817 as second doses and 42,385 as booster doses, bringing the cumulative total vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 67,935,466.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 113 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Selangor recording the highest number of fatalities at 22 cases, followed by Sabah (18), Johor (14), Kedah (12), Penang (10), and Pahang, nine.

Perak recorded seven cases of death, Negeri Sembilan (six), Terengganu (four), Kelantan (three), while Melaka, Perlis, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur each reported two cases. — Bernama