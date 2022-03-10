Reopening of borders on Apr 1 gives ample time for tourism players to prepare, says Matta S’wak chief

KUCHING (March 10): The reopening of Malaysia’s borders to fully vaccinated international travellers this April 1 provides tourism industry players with a definite timeline to welcome them back to the country, said Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Sarawak Chapter chairman Oscar Choo.

He said the set date allows tourism players to ready themselves with manpower and kick-start their marketing and promotion of the country’s tourism sector.

“With 80 per cent of the population fully vaccinated, it makes sense to fully reopen our country’s borders.

“Matta Sarawak appreciates and thanks the government for listening to the industries’ needs,” he told The Borneo Post.

He said Matta Sarawak will work closely with the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) on the way forward to place Sarawak back on to the tourism map.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on March 8 said the borders of the country will be reopened on April 1 in line with the plan on entering the Transition to Endemic Phase as well as announcements to revive the overall national economy especially the tourism industry which had been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said international visitors with valid travel documents no longer need to apply for the MyTravelPass, which has been abolished, to enter and leave Malaysia.

He also said that fully vaccinated travellers will not be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival in the country and that they only need to take a RT-PCR test two days prior to travelling to Malaysia, followed by a professionally administered RTK-Antigen (professional) Test within 24 hours of their arrival.