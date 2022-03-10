Roadworks to see daily scheduled closure for Jln Kuching-Bau, Jln Stephen Yong traffic light intersection

KUCHING (March 10): The traffic light intersection of Jalan Kuching-Bau and Jalan Stephen Yong (in front of Kampung Bumbok Hawker Centre) will be closed between 7pm and 6am from today (March 10) until March 25.

The Kuching Division Public Works Department (JKR) announced this in a statement today, saying that the temporary road closure is to carry out resurfacing works.

The department appealed to road users to be cautious while using the route during when the maintenance works are being carried out.

It said road users must comply with all traffic management for the safety of all.

The department encouraged road users to plan their journey if they have to travel in the affected areas.

It also advised road users to opt for suitable alternative routes until the maintenance work is completed.

Should there be any complaints or further enquiries related to the traffic flow, call JKR Kuching Division on 082-203400.