Sabah FC will improve after first victory

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): Datuk Ong Kim Swee believed Sabah FC would make further improvement as the Super League season progressed.

The head coach made the remark after he was encouraged by the Rhinos’ much-improved performance in the 3-1 victory over PJ City FC at the Likas Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory, earned from a trio of set-piece through Brazilian imports Jackson De Souza and Neto Pessoa as well as nimble-footed Indonesian import Saddil Ramdani, was the squad’s first in the campaign.

“From a result point of view, the win was very, very important,” said Kim Swee who was left disappointed with Sabah FC’s opening game loss to Negeri Sembilan last week.

“Performance wise, we were better compared to the match against Negeri Sembilan particularly in term of taking the scoring chances well.

“Although the goals were achieved through corner kick and from free kicks, this could work to our advantage in our future games.

“What’s important is that the players showed greater determination. Although they are not local (Sabahan) footballers, they still performed with much pride for Sabah team,” he told reporters after the match.

Kim Swee also commended the foreign imports’ contribution in the game, especially Neto who he believed was unfairly targeted after missing the penalty kick in the defeat to Negeri Sembilan.

He said Neto received criticism from certain people but the striker bounced back in style to score Sabah’s second of the night with a headed goal.

“It is still early (to talk on the foreign imports’ performance) but for me everyone of them, Neto, Jackson, Taiki (Kagayama), Park (Tae Su) and Saddil must be given time.

“The team have been together for only two months and although they are quality players, time is needed to form a formidable squad.

“It is not fair to criticise the players after one or two games … they must be given the chance to prove themselves.

“I certainly believe the team will get even better after each passing game. Time will tell … let’s wait and see,” added Kim Swee.

Meanwhile, the former national coach revealed his choice of the squad’s starting line-up may vary from time to time despite the better performance on Wednesday.

Kim Swee sent a largely unchanged side apart from Nazirul Naim Che Hassan who replaced Stuart Wilkin against PJ City, while switching the position of several players in the process.

However, he said the starting line-up may not be permanent as there were several things to consider such as injuries to players or who their opponents would be in the next game.

“For now it is still early to say whether it is the best 11 to start a game. It will depend on who our opponents will be.

“Sabah are blessed with players who can play in various positions and this is an advantage that a team need.

“So a player may play in different positions in different matches, so long that the move will help Sabah greatly in games,” said Kim Swee.

Meanwhile, Sabah FC will turn their focus to the FA Cup where the Rhinos will take on Respect FC of Perak in a direct knockout first round tie at the Likas Stadium on March 12.