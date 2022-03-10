Sarawakian husband and wife found electrocuted in bathroom in Pahang

CAMERON HIGHLANDS (March 10): A husband and wife were found dead, believed to be due to electrocution, in their flat unit bathroom in Taman Puncak Tringkap, Brinchang here this morning.

Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said they received a call at about 9.45am and, upon arriving at the location, found the victims lying on the bathroom floor of the unit.

“Upon arrival, we found that there was still electricity supply and we sought the help of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to cut it off.

“Preliminary investigation found burn marks on the palm of the 35-year-old woman, who is believed to have been electrocuted when she went to help her 46-year-old husband, who was showering using the water heater when the incident occurred,” he told Bernama today.

He said that according to the couple’s 10-year-old daughter, her mother had shouted for help from the bathroom requesting for a piece of wood to help her father.

Ramli said further investigations found that the two victims, who were from Sarawak and worked as farm workers, had three children — two boys and a girl aged between two and 10.

“The bodies of both victims have been taken to the Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom Hospital in Tanah Rata for post-mortem while the three children have been handed over to the Social Welfare Department,” he said, adding that no criminal elements were found and investigations are ongoing. – Bernama