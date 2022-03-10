SDMC renames Citrawarna Cluster as Kuching Waterfront Cluster?

KUCHING (March 10): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) appears to have renamed the Citrawarna Cluster as the Kuching Waterfront Cluster.

No explanation was given on the matter in its daily update today but it said one new case was detected in the cluster. The Kuching Waterfront Cluster was never announced or mentioned before today.

Yesterday, SDMC said 21 cases were detected in the Citrawarna Cluster which was named after the Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 event at the Kuching Waterfront.

The event was held for four days from Feb 24 and was attended by an estimated 50,000 people at the Kuching Waterfront.

The committee said the spread of the infection might have stemmed from close association and contact from those who have attended the event, and this had infected up to the second generation.

Out of 59 individuals screened in the cluster, 21 including the index case tested positive for Covid-19 and six more were still waiting for their lab results.