Senator Lau backs call for S’wak to have full autonomy over citizenship matters

SIBU (March 10): Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew fully supports the call for the federal government to give Sarawak full autonomy over the issue of undocumented children in Sarawak.

“Not only children were affected but adults too and the case in point is the 92-year-old Basar Paru from Lawas who still has not obtained his citizenship to date,” he said in a press statement.

Lau was referring to the recent call by Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah for the federal government to give Sarawak full autonomy over the matter.

In the meantime, Lau said Sarawak should consider exercising the power under the Registration of Births and Deaths Ordinance 1951 (Sarawak Cap. 10) by setting up its own registration department.

He said this Ordinance can be used to issue a card upon the birth of any child to a Sarawakian parent.

“This card can then be used to register for education, healthcare, employment and welfare purposes.”

Lau said there were many cases of undocumented persons in Sarawak.

“This is one issue that has been constantly raised in Parliament. I have also received many requests for assistance. Unfortunately, the number of cases resolved is low.”