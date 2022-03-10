Still no clues in the hunt for a missing 4-year-old boy

KUCHING (March 10): A 4-year-old boy still has not been seen since he went missing on Feb 22 from a house in Taman Riverview, Bintawa.

Speaking to the press at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pending branch premises here yesterday morning, the boy’s 25-year-old mother, Dynasty Chang appealed for the public to come forward with any information on the whereabouts of her missing child.

According to her, the boy was under the care of her friend since Feb 22 as she had to be admitted to Sarawak General Hospital for being unwell due to her pregnancy.

“I received a call from the same friend around 9am on March 7 and during the conversation, she assumed that I had picked up my child from the house which I did not,” said Chang.

Chang then lodged a police report at the Bintawa police station and a search which involved a police team and the Bintawa community was conducted thereafter.

The team had begun searching the industrial and residential areas around 9pm but the search had to be ended midnight as there were no leads on the fate of the boy.

SUPP Central Youth secretary Milton Foo who was present at the press conference urged the public not to speculate on the case and to let police handle the case.

“We want to make sure that the child is returned safely to his mother as she is currently under emotional distress over the ordeal,” said Foo.

Those with any information on the child may contact Chang at 01127818688 or 01117818573.