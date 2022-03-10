Two friends who lost their way in Jemoreng jungle found safe

SARIKEI (March 10): Two friends who lost their way in the jungle at Jemoreng, Matu near here on Sunday have been found safe last night, said Matu-Daro district police chief DSP Neil Baginda.

Neil said the two individuals, identified as Khairil Angek (Tony), 30 and Nazif Qabil Muhaimin, 15 were found by the villagers along Jalan Jemoreng-Bawang at 7.45pm.

“The two friends had been found safe by the villagers,” he told Utusan Borneo when contacted for confirmation this morning.

Neil said the two friends were then brought to the local community leader’s house where family members had put up since commencement of search and rescue (SAR) on Monday.

“They were also sent to Daro Hospital to undergo a medical check-up last night,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tony and Nazif said they had lost their way while collecting jungle produce (asam payak) on Sunday afternoon.

During the three days ordeal, they survived by eating raw wild fern and water, they said.