Two rescued, three feared buried alive in Ampang landslide

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): Three people are feared buried alive while two more were rescued in a landslide incident in Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang in which 15 homes and 10 cars were affected.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said a fire engine with nine personnel from the Pandan fire station was deployed to the scene as soon as a distress call was received at 5.54pm.

“The first victim was rescued at 6.54pm and only sustained light injuries while the second victim, a woman, was found at 7.53pm. Rescue efforts are ongoing,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said there are three victims buried under the rubble.

“The first victim, aged 84, and the second found just now are believed to be a married couple,” he said.

At the scene, rescue teams from the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and the People’s Volunteers Corps were working furiously, using machinery and tracker dogs, to locate the missing victims. – Bernama