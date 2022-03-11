1,176 new infections, five deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 11): Sporadic infections continued to be the main contributor of new Covid-19 infections in Sabah.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said about 64.54 percent of 1,176 new infections on Friday were classified as sporadic and occurred at 24

of the 27 districts in Sabah.

Sabah also reported five deaths on Friday with two in Keningau and one each in Kota Kinabalu, Ranau and Beaufort.

“There are death cases that needed time for verification and were reported later than the actual date,” he explained, adding that the total number of deaths reported for that day does not mean that the deaths occurred within the 24-hour time frame.

Out of the total contributor of new cases on Friday, 76 involved children below five years old who were unqualified for vaccination, 34 were children between five years old and 11 years old who were unvaccinated, while 90 cases were those unvaccinated and were over 11 years old of age.

At the same time, 26 of the new cases involved first dose vaccine recipients, 534 cases involved fully vaccinated individuals and 416 cases involved those who have received both doses of the vaccine and the booster dose.

“A total of 1,154 or 98.13 percent of the 1,176 new cases today are under the first and second categories, while nine cases are in the third category, 10 cases in category four and three cases in category five,” he said.

He also said that out of the 1,085 patients being treated, 46 were in the Intensive Care Unit/repurposed critical care, while six were in open ward and 19 required ventilation assistance.

Kota Kinabalu continued to register three digit cases with 356 new infections, followed by Penampang with 139 new cases and Papar with 105 new cases, while Kinabatangan, Nabawan, Kunak, Tongod, Semporna and Kalabakan districts only registered single digit cases.