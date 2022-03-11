91.1 pct Malaysia’s adolescent population complete Covid-19 vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR (March 11): A total of 2,834,807 individuals or 91.1 per cent of adolescent population aged between 12 and 17 in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, 2,934,891 individuals or 94.3 per cent of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For children aged between five and 11 years, a total of 1,097,425 of them, or 30.9 per cent of their population have received the first dose under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, for the adult population in the country, a total of 15,202,158 individuals, or 64.6 per cent have received the Covid-19 booster dose, while 22,932,696 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the population have completed the vaccination and 23,209,324 individuals or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 64,759 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, of which 20,178 were given as first dose, 1,736 as second dose and 42,845 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,002,567.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 70 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with 20 cases recorded in Perak, followed by Selangor (11), Johor (10), and Kelantan (nine).

Kedah recorded seven deaths, four cases each were recorded in Negeri Sembilan and Sabah, three in Pahang, and one each in Perlis and Terengganu. — Bernama