Abg Jo attends Zoom meeting on reopening of international borders

KUCHING (March 11): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg attended a briefing today regarding several resolutions to reopen Sarawak’s borders in line with the country’s reopening to international travellers on April 1.

According to a Facebook post shared by Abang Johari’s press secretary Ambrose Cheng, the one-hour briefing via Zoom today was conducted by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC is expected to announce the resolutions soon.

Abang Johari was enlightened on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for the country to enter the endemic stage, matters on the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), and the reopening of Malaysia’s borders next month.

“Views and suggestions, particularly on the reopening of all international borders including Sarawak’s borders have been put forward.

“Several resolutions have been made and will be announced by the SDMC,” said the post.

Abang Johari, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, is presently under a seven-day isolation order.

Based on the photo shared on Facebook, the premier looked well at his residence this morning during the Zoom meeting.

Among those joining the meeting were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also SDMC chairman; Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also SDMC advisor; as well as Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.