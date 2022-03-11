Ampang landslide: Family members last saw victim during his 37th birthday party

KUALA LUMPUR (March 11): For family members of A Magindran, one of the victims killed in the landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang, here, yesterday, last Feb 16 was the last time they met him.

The family had gathered to celebrate his 37th birthday.

His sister, A Devi, 40, only realised about the incident about 10pm after being informed by Magindran’s friend that her brother, who was at work at the site, was trapped in the landslide.

“After getting the news, I immediately called Magindran, but there was no response and I then called his superior who confirmed that Magindran was among the victims buried in the land slide.

“The last time my family and I met Magindran was at his 37th birthday celebration last month. Since he was working in Kuala Lumpur, and his family lives in Teluk Intan, Perak, we only met him once a month,” she told Bernama at the Forensic Department of Ampang Hospital here today.

Devi said the family presented Magindran with a gold ring on his last birthday and that was her last memory with the deceased.

She said Magindran left a wife and a nine-year-old son.

Meanwhile, at the Ampang Hospital Forensic Department, here, family members of the landslide victims have been waiting since 9am today to enter the compound.

It is learnt that the bodies of the four victims in the landslide would be only allowed to be claimed by their next-of-kin after the remains had been screened for Covid-19 and the post-mortem conducted, scheduled by 2pm today.

The landslide incident at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang here yesterday evening claimed four lives and injured another.

The incident also affected 15 homes and 10 vehicles. ― Bernama