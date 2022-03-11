ASF: Pork sellers, shop owners in Sibu to clean premises tomorrow, submit report, pics to SMC

MIRI (March 11): The Sibu Municipal Council has issued a notice to all pork sellers and pork shop owners to carry out a cleaning and sanitation exercise tomorrow in connection with the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in the Sibu Division.

According to a notice sighted by The Borneo Post today, pork sellers and pork shop owners are to submit reports with photos immediately to the council after carrying out the cleaning and sanitising exercise to their premises.

The reports and photos can be submitted directly to SMC’s Public Health Division at Wisma Sanyan, 20th Floor or can be sent via Whatsapp to SMC officers Jackleen Apek at 019-8486553 or Nurayieda at 019-4687813 during office hours.

According to a memo from the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS), pork sellers and pork shop owners are to dispose of all contaminated pork products, deep clean and sanitise related items, and sanitise the premises during the exercise.

This includes disinfection of all washable items; thorough cleaning and scrubbing of walls, tables, rails, storages and chopping stumps; and clearing of drainage and blockages.

All items that had come into contact with contaminated pork products such as plastic bags, ropes, strings, woods, wood pellets, polystyrene boxes, used boots, cooler boxes, and other items including meat and meat products in the freezer must be disposed of.

All equipment such as knives, hooks, torches, buckets, spoons, ladles, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks and other items found during the operation should also be thoroughly cleaned and soaked with disinfectant for at least 30 minutes before rinsing and drying.

For safety measures, wooden chopping boards must be grinded off at least one inch on the top, bottom and the sides before reuse.

Meanwhile, machinery such as meat grinders, scales and deep chest freezers must be dismantled, if possible, and to be thoroughly cleaned. These machines will not be allowed to be removed from the premises.