Bid to smuggle beer from Labuan to Sabah foiled

LABUAN (March 11): Marine Operation Force (MOF) in Labuan stopped an attempt to smuggle beer to Sabah on Thursday.

Labuan MOF chief Assistant Superintendent Saidul Maruf Rosli said close to RM36,600 worth of beer was seized in an operation along the waters of Mempakul.

According to the investigation, a team of marine police were patrolling along the waters around 2am when they spotted a suspicious boat.

As police approached the boat for inspection, the suspect sped off to a nearby swamp and escaped on foot.

Inspection on the boat found various brands of beer worth RM36,605.63 which were believed to have been smuggled out from Labuan to Sabah.

The case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967, said Saidul Maruf in a statement.