CovidNow: Sarawak leads in vaccinating children, still behind national rate for other age groups

KUCHING (March 11): Sarawak’s Covid-19 vaccination rate for children aged five to 11 went up slightly to 60.6 per cent yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, the state remained at the top of the Covid-19 vaccination rate table in the country for this age group.

The national vaccination rate for children as of yesterday was 30.9 per cent.

Other states exceed the national rate were Melaka (42.5 per cent), Penang (40.6 per cent), Johor (37.7 per cent), and Klang Valley (37 per cent).

For adolescents aged 12 to 17 in Sarawak, 90.5 per cent have been administered at least two Covid-19 vaccine doses.

The state’s vaccination rate for this age group was the fourth lowest in the country yesterday, where the national rate was 91.1 per cent.

Perlis had the highest vaccination rate of 105.2 per cent for adolescents, while Sabah registered the lowest rate at 74.1 per cent.

As for adults who had received at least two doses of the vaccine, Sarawak’s vaccination rate of 90.9 per cent was again below the national rate of 97.5 per cent.

Klang Valley topped the table with 118 per cent of its adults inoculated, while Sabah had the lowest vaccination rate at 76.8 per cent.

In terms of total population, Sarawak has recorded an overall vaccination rate of 75.8 per cent, while the national rate stands at 78.9 per cent.

Klang Valley recorded the highest total population vaccination rate at 94.9 per cent, while Kelantan had the lowest rate at 61.3 per cent.

As of yesterday, over 6.03 million vaccine doses had been administered to individuals throughout Sarawak.

From the total, over 2.36 million were first doses, followed by more than 2.13 million second doses, and over 1.52 million booster doses.

Separately, intensive care unit (ICU) beds utilised for Covid-19 patients in Sarawak yesterday stood at 49.3 per cent.

This was the fifth lowest in the country and much lower than the national ICU bed usage rate of 59.3 per cent.

Kelantan topped the ICU bed utilisation rate table at 80.4 per cent, while Labuan had the lowest rate at a mere 16.7 per cent.

Sarawak reported 1,963 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 274,105 cases.

As of yesterday, the state’s death toll remained unchanged at 1,636, of which 345 were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.