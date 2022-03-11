Dr Sinang: RM100 million approved for new Tebedu ICQS

TEBEDU (March 11): The federal government has approved an allocation of RM100 million to build the new Tebedu Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS), said Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

He said this matter was revealed to him during a briefing when he visited the present Tebedu ICQS yesterday morning.

“RM20 million will be spent this year on clearing work which is the first phase (for the project).

“The land (identified for the project) is there already. Compensation has been paid (to the landowners),” he told the media after the launch of Integrity Tour at Dewan Masyarakat Tebedu yesterday.

While being thankful that the federal government has come up with the allocation, he noted the amount might not be sufficient and he hoped this will be topped up with a matching grant from the state government in order to build an ICQS with the best facilities.

“We hope the federal government and state government can discuss the matter and raise the ceiling of development funds for this purpose.

“This is to at least enable us to match the ICQS in Entikong (Indonesia) which looks impressive and sophisticated. We do not want to be left (behind). If we can build one that is better, that would be very good.

“We want the development here to be on par with our neighbours (across the border),” said Dr Sinang.

He was nonetheless happy that a new ICQS in Tebedu is becoming a reality after much delay.

“It will not materialise this year because of matters such as consultants doing the design and then there is the tendering process. So it could take two and a half years before we could see the whole thing moving.

“This matter has long been pursued by us. (The previous Tebedu assemblyman) Datuk Amar Michael Manyin and the Immigration Department have written to the federal government (regarding a new ICQS).

“It was once approved, but then cancelled (due to change of government). And now this new government approved the allocation after we wrote to them,” he said.

On a related matter, he welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the reopening of the country’s borders on April 1 in line with the plan to enter the ‘Transition to Endemic’ phase.

He personally opined this move was timely in order to spur economic activities including in his constituency which is located near the border with Indonesia.

He also revealed that due to borders being closed following the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tebedu ICQS did not make any collection on fees charged on movements in and out the country.

“I believe the economy can return to normal with people from Indonesia coming to our side and Malaysians going to visit the other side.”

He believes the relevant authorities will come up with procedures to control those entering the country through Tebedu.

“Nonetheless, we hope everyone will continue to practise the health protocols from the Ministry of Health and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee to control the spread of Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, Serian Resident Tuah Suni, in his speech at the event, reminded the village folks in Tebedu to be vigilant on any illegal attempts made by foreigners to enter the state following the reopening of borders on April 1.

Reminding them there are many ‘jalan tikus’ there, he called on them to immediately report any illegal entry to the relevant authorities so that action can be taken.