Govt urged to come up with more awareness campaigns against human trafficking

KUCHING (March 11): The government needs to come up with more programmes or campaigns to create better public awareness against human trafficking, said Parti Bumi Kenyalang president Voon Lee Shan.

He added that without any campaigns, the public may not think human trafficking is a serious matter in the country.

“Human trafficking is active in many parts of the world and Malaysia is not an exception where human trafficking could be active.

“The United Nations is very concerned about human trafficking as human beings could be trafficked not only as slaves or forced labour, but also for prostitution and for human organs.

“The United Nations has set July 30 every year as World Day Against Trafficking in Persons to tell the world the seriousness of human trafficking,” he pointed out in a statement yesterday.

Voon referred to the two recent cases of missing children in the state which he said could be related to human trafficking because being young, children are easy prey for trafficking.

He said it was a great shock for him to learn that a four-year-old child, Eric Chang, had been reported missing on Mar 9 while under the care of a family caretaker.

“That is not the first time that children have gone missing in Sarawak. The last one missing was a child, Nurardiana Damia Abdullah, six years old, in October, 2019,” he said.

He thus opined that it is advisable that children of tender age should not be left in the care of maids alone, especially if the maids are foreigners, while parents bringing children in crowded places should not let their eyes off their children.