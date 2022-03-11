Harden: Prepare minutes, agreement of community leaders, JKKK for new longhouse

SRI AMAN (March 11): Longhouse residents who want to build a new longhouse should prepare documents through meetings and minutes containing the agreement of the community leaders and village security and development committee (JKKK), said Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent development II, Datuk Francis Harden.

He said the government always takes into account the wishes of the longhouse residents, especially when needing help to build a new longhouse.

“This is the wish of the residents who want to restructure the JKKK administration in a longhouse.

“Residents who intend to build new longhouses must abide by the guidelines issued by the District Office, such as holding a meeting in advance, submitting a list of heads of families’ names together with their identity card numbers and signing an agreement,” he said when speaking to the longhouse residents at the site of a new 17-door longhouse for Rh Chembol Tagai, Kpg Tinting Kubal, Batu Lintang, Undop in Sri Aman.

Meanwhile, during the visit, 22 residents of the longhouse applied to be members of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Simanggang branch which was received well by Harden, who is also the chairman of the branch.

Also present at the event were Penghulu Mingging Sigan, TR Belilie Ajah, Kapitan Ling Siew Hung, Cr Andar Suntai, Cr Denneil Saweng and Cr Gerunsen Nyelang.