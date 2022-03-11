Jinep: SRB’s responsibility does not diminish with declining river usage

MIRI (March 11): Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep says the decline in riverine passenger traffic does not diminish the responsibilities of Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB).

He said the board was in fact challenged with new issues affecting the safety of riverine transport in terms of tourism, cargo transportation and cleanliness of rivers.

“Our rivers and lakes are beautiful and have tremendous tourism potential.

“It is therefore the responsibility of SRB enforcement officers to realign their enforcement goals to ensure river vessels are safe and rivers clean for tourism, transport and other water-related activities,” he said at the closing of a two-day Legal Engagement Programme with SRB enforcement officers here yesterday.

He said just like land transport, SRB must also ensure that all passengers on board boats wear the necessary safety gear such as safety jackets.

“If road users must have their helmets and safety belts on, the same goes to riverine transport users. They must have safety jackets when on board vessels.

“So if you can successfully disseminate these information and make the people more aware of this safety requirement, your job will be easier,” he told SRB officers at the programme.

He added that river safety was vital as various activities could be conducted at all Sarawak rivers to boost tourism.

“We have 35 registered rivers in Sarawak where we can hold various tourism-related activities. Now, we just wait for investors to come up with their plans.

“In Myanmar, for example, tourists would hop on board river vessels as early as 5am to catch a 40-minute ride just to see the sunset. So, anything can be created for the purpose of tourism,” he said.

Apart from safety, he said SRB also had the responsibility of taking care of river cleanliness.

“Perhaps SRB can have dialogues with river users and those residing along river banks and educate them on the importance of not throwing their rubbish into rivers,” he said.

Touching on the (legal engagement) programme, he said it was initiated to enable the enforcement personnel to learn more about the Sarawak Rivers Ordinance and Regulations.

“It is vital that every enforcement personnel must be very well versed in the laws and guidelines so that performing their enforcement tasks would be effective and efficient.

“When you have those attributes, you will be the pride of not only Sarawak Rivers Board but also the whole Sarawak,” said Jinep.

Head of Corporate Management at the state Ministry of Transport Rozita Kulai was also present at the function.