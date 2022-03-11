Kuching cops arrest 4 in connection with boy’s disappearance, form special task force

KUCHING (March 11): The police here have so far arrested four individuals to assist the investigation of the disappearance of Eric Chang Wei Jie, aged four years and nine months.

In a statement today, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the two male and two females were aged between 24 and 49.

“We also found out that all four suspects have past criminal records and all of them have tested positive for drugs (syabu),” said Ahsmon.

Their cumulative criminal records are 17 for drugs, two for property crimes, and one for commercial crimes.

He said the police have also formed a special task force to find Eric.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for the ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment, or exposure of children.

Eric’s mother realised he was missing around 9am on March 7 from a house at Taman Riverview, Bintawa.

A police report on his disappearance was lodged at 7.42pm the same day.

“All of the suspects will be brought to the Magistrates’ Court here to apply for a remand order,” said Ahsmon.

Those with any information on Eric’s whereabouts can call Insp Hasmah Abdul Jalil on 013-6852210.