MetMalaysia: Malaysia to experience monsoon transition phase from next week

KUALA LUMPUR (March 11): Malaysia will experience a transitional phase of the monsoon beginning Monday (March 14) until mid-May, thus marking the end of the Northeast Monsoon that began on Nov 3 last year.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general, Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said during the monsoon transition phase, the region will receive weak winds from various directions that are very conducive for thunderstorms, leading to short episodes of heavy rains and strong winds.

“These incidents will occur mostly during the evenings and early part of the night, in most parts of west coast states and remote areas of the Peninsula, west Sabah, as well as, west and central Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Helmi added the weather conditions could also trigger flash floods and cause damage to unstable structures.

He urged the public to exercise caution during this period and regularly check the department’s official website at www.met.gov.my, its myCuaca mobile app, or its official social media platforms for the latest and verified weather forecast and information. – Bernama