Moving to Johor helped Sarawakian to climb up economic ladder

JOHOR BAHRU (March 11): Siti Rahmah Abdullah was determined to migrate from her village in Rumah Richard, Kapit all the way to Johor Bahru at the age of 16, carrying with her only dreams of a better future for herself and her family.

Even though she wanted to carry on studying, she realised she could not afford to do so as her parents, who were farmers, were struggling to support the family.

So when she was offered a job to work at a factory in Johor Bahru by her relative, Siti Rahmah did not hesitate and agreed to it in hopes of helping her parents.

Today, after 28 years, Siti Rahmah confessed to Bernama that her fateful decision to migrate was correct as she now was capable of opening her own business in Taman Megah Ria in Pasir Gudang after years of saving up for business capital during her time as a factory worker.

“I love changes and after being here for so long I asked myself why shouldn’t I get into business, which is more profitable than working in a factory. That is what I hold onto to change the quality of life for my family and myself,” the confinement centre owner said.

The life transformation that Siti Rahmah went through is just one that many Sarawakians who migrated to Johor since the early 1980s in search of better futures have gone through.

Currently, an estimated 30,000 Sarawakians call Johor home, with most of them working in the manufacturing, service, oil and gas sectors. Some of them have even ventured as far as Singapore in search for work.

Raban Anak Sarawak Johor Association president Muhammad Danish Sangkan Jantom said their presence have been welcomed by locals and the state government, allowing them to operate businesses relating to Sarawak cuisine and products.

The existence of Pasar Borneo in Permas, Pasir Gudang since 2013 is witness to this fact, and is home to 54 Sarawakian petty traders who sell vegetables, crafts and other Sarawakian food products as well as several other shops run by the Sarawakian community.

The market operates every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm and is a tourist attraction for visitors in Johor due to its uniqueness.

“Since the establishment of this big community, we have never felt alienated here although in the beginning there was some culture shock. The state government was kind enough to channel funds and grants to help the association assist Sarawakians.

“For instance, Siti Rahmah, her success is the result of assistance from state agencies like Johor Corporation (JCorp) that provided financial capital, management and marketing training to enable her to compete in the market,” Muhammad Danish said.

Therefore, he hoped that whichever party or coalition that manages to form the new state administration in the upcoming election will continue to empower the community’s economy and offer them an opportunity to own a home under the Johor Affordable Housing Scheme (RMMJ).

He said this was important as many housing projects in Johor were priced over RM300,000, way above the financial means of the majority of Sarawakians working in the manufacturing sector.

“We also hope the issue of the appointment of a Sarawakian community chief can be sped up to make management of Sarawakian affairs easier as the current lack of a chief has complicated the channelling of important information such as assistance and business training to the community,” he said.

The latest data from the Election Commission (EC) shows that 15,162 Sarawakians in Johor are eligible to vote in the state election on Saturday, with 3,341 in Permas, Tiram (2,136), and Johor Jaya (1,370). — Bernama