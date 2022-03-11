New Covid-19 cluster involving boarding school detected in Lubok Antu

MIRI (March 11): Sarawak today detected a new cluster involving boarding school students in the Lubok Antu district.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the cluster, dubbed the Jalan Batu Kaya Cluster, saw the 17-year-old male student index case tested positive for Covid-19 on March 8.

To date, 28 including the index case were tested positive for Covid-19 out of 79 screened in the cluster.

The cluster was due to close contacts among students in the boarding school, said SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update.

SDMC also revealed two Covid-19 deaths on March 9, involving an 89-year-old woman who had high blood pressure, dyslipidaemia, coronary heart disease and chronic obstructive lung disease who died at the Sibu Hospital; and a 78-year-old woman with hypertension and dyslipidaemia who died at the Limbang Hospital.

Meanwhile, Sarawak logged a slight decrease in new daily infections today at 1,745 compared to yesterday’s 1,963, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 275,850.

SDMC said 762 of the new cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 961 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), one in Category 3 (with lung infection), 18 in Category 4 (with lung infection and require oxygen support) and three in Category 5 (with lung infection and require ventilator support).

Kuching remained on top with 776 new cases, followed by Miri (197), Sibu (170), Bintulu (100), Serian (84), Samarahan (62), Bau (43), Sarikei (42), Kanowit (24), Sri Aman (23), Betong (20), Matu (19), Limbang (19), Mukah (18), Meradong (15), Kabong (13), Saratok (13), Simunjan (13), Daro (11), Marudi (11) and Lawas (10).

Districts that recorded single digit new daily cases today were Dalat (9), Pusa (7), Lundu (7), Subis (6), Asajaya (6), Kapit (5), Telang Usan (4), Pakan (4), Lubok Antu (3), Beluru (2), Tatau (2), Selangau (2), Song (2), Tebedu (2) and Sebauh (1).

As for police compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations, 16 were issued today all in Kuching, for failure to check in via MySejahtera prior to entering premises.