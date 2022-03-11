PM: GLC, GLIC disaster response network gets new name, scope expanded to cover education and life sustainability

KUALA LUMPUR (March 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced the rebranding of the Government-Linked Companies (GLC)/Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLIC) Disaster Response Network (GDRN) to better coordinate the sectors humanitarian efforts.

Renaming the disaster response scheme to GLC Demi Rakyat dan Negara, Ismail Sabri said the rebranding is in line with the expansion of the scheme’s scope, which now would include education, wellbeing and sustainability of life, on top of its already existing humanitarian response plans.

“In the two years since 2020, GDRN has managed to help more than 450,000 people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and floods with various types of assistance worth RM327 million, including government matching grants in excess of RM55 million.

“The government recognises the potential of the GDRN network, and understands that it needs to be improved so that it is responsive and more proactive in building the capabilities and resilience of Keluarga Malaysia,” said Ismail Sabri at the launch of the Government-Linked Companies (GLC) Open Day 2022 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

He said that the education aspect of the scheme would see GLCs and GLICs supporting the government in terms of scholarships, opportunities and access to education as well as development of human skills.

As for the wellbeing and sustainability of life aspect, GLCs and GLICs would be prioritising the development of life in terms of generating income, building vocational skills and financial management knowledge, as well as ensuring health and environmental well-being.

“With this new corporate scope, GDRN will lead the CSR effort in a more coordinated and orderly manner to optimise the accumulated resources of GLCs and GLICs, thus benefiting B40s and specific groups.

“Hence, the existence of the GLCs and its contribution to the national economy and the community is like the cengal seed, which is the logo of the GLC Open Day and a symbol of the integrity of the GLC ecosystem in contributing to the socio-economic development of Malaysia,” said the prime minister.

The GLC Open Day 2022 — dubbed “Aspirasi Masyarakat Inspirasi Negara” — is centred on five main focuses, namely the Rakyat, Business, Economy, Public Health and the Bumiputera Agenda, and is expected to offer many job opportunities and scholarships to Malaysians by several GLCs and GLICs.

The open day, scheduled from March 11 to 13 at KLCC, will involve six GLICs, namely Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Permodalan Nasional Bhd, Employees Provident Fund, Retirement Fund (Incorporated), Lembaga Tabung Haji and Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera, together with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), and more than 20 GLCs. – Malay Mail