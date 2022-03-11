Proposal to revive Borneo Literature Bureau gets former DBP man’s support

KUCHING (March 11): A proposal to revive the Borneo Literature Bureau (BLB) has gotten support from former Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) state deputy director Jonathan Singki Lintan.

In an interview with The Borneo Post, Singki pointed out there is currently no official state-funded authority for the Iban language in Malaysia.

“There are however many unofficial ones but there is no referee should there be conflict, misunderstanding, or ambiguity,” he said.

He added there is also no department within the DBP to address such matters.

The former editor of Iban magazine ‘Nendak’ published by BLB explained the bureau was set up in 1957 with its headquarters here and a branch in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Its old premises next to the Percetakan Nasional office has been taken over by the department, he said.

According to him, BLB was taken over “lock, stock, and barrel” on Jan 1, 1977 and staff were given the choice to join DBP or look for new jobs.

“Among the objectives of BLB then were to publish books and other reading material to meet the needs of the schools throughout Sarawak, Sabah, and Brunei; to publish books and other reading material on local cultures, local knowledge, languages, stories, folks tales, and so forth in any ethnic language, including English, Malay, and Chinese; and to encourage writers – especially local ones – to write and document their own local knowledge, folks stories, folk songs in their own languages such as in Iban, Bidayuh, Kayan, Kenyah, Kelabit, Kadazan, and Dusun among others,” he said.

Its first director was Douglas Pearce, before Tan Sri Leo Moggie Irok and later Edward Enggu took over.

Singki said the latter passed away a few weeks after the setting up of DBP.

He also dismissed claims that some BLB books were burnt due to political reasons or out of malice, pointing out that books – like other commercial products – had to be written off or given away when they expired, were no longer needed, or there were overstocks.

Among BLB’s most popular publications was ‘Dolphin’ magazine, Singki said, explaining it was a platform for budding and enthusiastic writers to shine.

On Monday, Sarawak Federation of Chinese Association (SFCA) president Datuk Richard Wee had proposed BLB be revived to handle all translation works for the languages of different ethnic groups.

This followed a special meeting with Deputy State Secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik on the translation of ‘Premier of Sarawak’ in various local languages other than Malay.

Wee said SFCA preferred the term ‘Zong Li’ rather than ‘Zong Du’ as the Chinese translation for ‘Premier’ as the latter could cause confusion or reflect elements of colonialism.