Selangor MB: Ampang landslide due to soil movement, no logging or land clearing in area

KUALA LUMPUR (March 11): No logging or land clearing activities were carried out at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang, which could have led to the landslide yesterday, as the incident was actually triggered by soil movement on the hill as a result of continuous rain.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said his check found that the area was an open zone and there were no complaints of suspicious activities involving the area.

“Prior to this, we have received reports involving Taman Permai, an area four kilometres from the landslide site, but nothing about this area,” he told reporters at the scene today.

Amirudin said residents in 48 houses in the residential area have been ordered to temporarily evacuate for further inspections and monitoring by the relevant authorities to ensure that the area is safe.

He said it may take up to five days before the residents could be allowed to return home.

“The Public Works Department will carry out a detailed inspection within two to three days to ascertain whether the area is safe or not. Right now, canvas installation will be done to prevent further soil movement especially when it rains,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said each family of the deceased will receive cash of RM10,000 from the state government, while assistance for other affected families was being considered.

“Usually, those who were affected will receive cash aid of RM500, but I am still mulling over the possibility of increasing the amount or other assistance,” he said.

The landslide which occurred yesterday evening claimed four lives and caused injuries to another victim while affecting 15 houses and 10 vehicles. — Bernama