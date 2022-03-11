SUPP Pelawan service centre offering RM500 for newlyweds, RM300 for newborns

SIBU (March 11): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pelawan service centre is offering two special packages for newlyweds and newborns from the constituency.

Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang announced the assistance for this year when launching the new centre in Sungai Merah today.

He said for couples who registered their marriage from Jan 1, 2022, there will be an angpow of RM500, while parents with babies born from Jan 1, 2022 will receive RM300.

Each family is eligible for one application only.

“For newlywed couple, if one of the couple is a Pelawan voter, then they are eligible. Same with the newborn package, whereby any of the parents of the baby is a Pelawan voter, then they can apply.

“These two are our community projects that we launched in conjunction with the opening of our new service centre,” he told the press today.

Tiang said those eligible can apply online or visit the service centre.

He said the aid is to help ease the financial burden of married couples and to encourage young people to get married.

The Pelawan assemblyman said the service centre will open from 8am until 5pm on weekdays.

On Saturdays, the centre will be open from 8am until noon.

The service centre will close on Sundays and public holidays.

Contact 012-7609822 or visit the centre during operating hours.

Among those present for the opening were Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.