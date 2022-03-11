Three UMS taking part in Erasmus+ programme in Turkey

KOTA KINABALU (March 11): Three Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) students have been selected to take part in the Erasmus+ programme at Cankiri Karatekin University in Turkey from March 7 until July 8.

Irnah Narui from the Business, Economy and Accountancy faculty, Yoggenderan Kalaichelvan and Dayangku Sharina Natasha Mohd Shafree also from the Science and Natural Resources faculty who are second and third year students will carry out the mobility programme for one semester.

According to the UMS Internationalisation and Global Involvement Centre’s deputy director, Professor Madya Dr Wardatul Akmam Din, following the Eurasian Higher Education Institution Summit which was held on February 27 to March 1, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey, UMS was invited by Cankiri Karatekin University in Turkey to sign an agreement to conduct the Erasmus+ programme.

“This programme is a scholarship programme whereby each student taking part in it will be given a living and transport allowance,” he said.

“Aside from giving the opportunity for students to study and live in a foreign country, the aim of the programme is also to provide international experience and inculcate cross-cultural and preparedness of the students to face future global challenges,” he said.

Dr Wardah also said that the Erasmus+ programme will be continued with staff mobility activities in the future involving academic staff and administration as one of the initiatives to promote UMS in the global arena.

Cankiri Karatekin University was set up on May 28, 2007 in the Cankiri region.

UMS was also invited by the Manis Celal Bayar University, Turkey to carry out a similar programme.