US Embassy hopes to renew partnerships in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 11): The United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur hopes to renew all the partnerships it has in Sabah, especially those related to the environment and climate crisis, when the state reopens its borders.

Its ambassador, Brian D. McFeeters, said that the climate crisis was the main priority of the Biden administration, which made it clear that the world’s forests were important to address the climate crisis.

“He (US President Joe Biden) wasn’t talking specifically about Malaysia but Malaysia is a country that has green lungs,” he said.

McFeeters added that in his visit to Sabah, he had spoken to the Sabah officials about the matter, including the Forestry Department on its plan to preserve the forest in Sabah.

The ambassador was in the State capital from March 9 to March 11 and had met with government officials from the Sabah Parks, the Sabah Forestry Department, the Sabah Wildlife Department, environment and climate change experts, representatives from various non-governmental organisations and Sabahan alumni of US government exchange programmes.

His visit to Sabah which ended on Friday, was his first and he had discussed the US-Sabah cooperation on environment, human rights, and public health and people-to-people exchanges.

The ambassador reiterated in those meetings the US government’s commitment to tackle the climate crisis, combating wildlife trafficking in Malaysia, and working with partners to protect rich marine resources and forests in Sabah.

“We are happy to hear of the plan to preserve much of the remaining forest and protected areas. That is good news for Sabah, Malaysia and the world,” he said during a press conference on Friday.

McFeeters also said that Sabah was one of the places in the world that is mega diverse and mentioned the US embassy’s joint effort with the Sabah Wildlife Department to identify animal diseases that can spread from animals to humans.

He added that the US embassy provides funding for the research that is being carried out by scientists who are in Sabah.

Aside from that the US embassy is also helping the relevant Sabah government department to curb wildlife trafficking whereby scientists are able to identify the meat source, for example, and help the government to have a case against wildlife traffickers.

McFeeters also spoke briefly concerning the travel ban on several locations at Sabah’s east coast that has been imposed for several years.

He said that based on the security assessment reviewed and based on kidnapping threats, the travel ban against US citizens to travel to those areas in Sabah remains in place and will not be lifted yet.

“We are not there yet,” he said.