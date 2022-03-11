Woman claims trial to car theft, reckless driving

KOTA KINABALU (March 11): An unemployed woman, who was allegedly involved in a car chase with the police that went viral on social media, claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here on Friday to two charges of stealing a car and reckless driving.

On the first count, Martini Abdul Ghani, 34, who appeared before magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles, was accused of stealing a four-wheel vehicle at Segama at 8.30am on February 12.

The alleged offence was under Section 379A of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to seven years and a fine, upon conviction.

On the second count, Martini was accused of driving the vehicle in a dangerous manner at Jalan Sepanggar between 10am and 11.30am on February 14.

The charge was under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to RM15,000, upon conviction.

The court fixed April 6 for cases management and the accused is currently detained in custody as she could not pay the bail amount of RM2,000 offered to her during the previous hearing of her cases.

In a separate case, two foreigners were jailed for 15 months by the same court here for a joint charge of escaping from a detention centre in Menggatal.

The magistrate imposed the sentence on Nasib Tawasih, 35, and Al Mukri P. Ramlee, 26, after they pleaded guilty to their charge under Section 224 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The two accused persons admitted to committing the offence at the Immigration detention deport on May 13, 2021.

The court also ordered the accused persons to be referred to the Immigration Department after serving their jail terms.