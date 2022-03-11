Yap calls on DID to resolve flash floods problem at Stampin Resettlement Scheme

KUCHING (March 11): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap accompanied by Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang called on Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) director Ahmad Denny at his office recently.

Yap said the visit was to discuss the frequent flash floods faced by the residents of Stampin Resettlement Scheme and Taman Happy Valley.

“The residents from the Stampin Resettlement Scheme and Taman Happy Valley have been complaining that they faced flash flood problems every time there was a heavy downpour and the problem had gotten worse lately.

“The dilapidated drains cannot cope with excess rain water which overflowed into their car porch and for some houses into their living room,” he added in a statement yesterday.

Yap added that the residents said they had raised the flash floods issue with the authorities concerned but the problem still remains unsolved despite their complaints.

As a long term solution, Yap requested the DID to complete a study and formulate a comprehensive drainage system for the Stampin Resettlement Scheme, Taman Happy Valley and its surrounding areas.

Yap said with proper study, planning and costing, DID can apply for development funds to implement the project.

Alternatively the department can allocate its yearly development funding from the government for the implementation of upgrading works of all the existing drains.

As an interim measure, Yap said he would monitor the situation to ensure that all the necessary periodic maintenance are carried out properly to mitigate flash floods in the Stampin Resettlement Scheme, Taman Happy Valley and its surrounding areas.