African Swine Fever: Some 585 pigs in Miri culled in two-day operation

MIRI (March 12): A total of 585 pigs here were culled in a two-day operation conducted on March 9 and March 10, following African Swine Fever (ASF) cases detected at two commercial pig farms in the division.

The operation involved the Miri Resident Office, Miri District Office, Miri City Council, Miri Fire and Rescue Department, the Natural Resources and Environment Board, Miri police headquarters, the Miri/Bintulu General Operations Force, Miri Public Works Department and Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) Miri.

The pigs were culled in accordance with the disposal management at the permitted site.

In a press statement on Friday, Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said that after the pigs were properly disposed of, thorough sanitisation works were conducted to ensure the ASF virus was effectively controlled.

“I would like to urge members of the public who have questions on the ASF issue to look for information from correct sources to prevent any confusion or fake news.

“The latest information can be found at the DVSS official website or by contacting any DVSS office for clarification,” he said.

He also urged social media users to refrain from sharing any unverified content to avoid raising unnecessary fear or concern among the public.

He added that while ASF affects domestic and wild pigs, he assured it is not zoonotic, therefore it is not a threat to human health and cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans.

Dr Rundi said DVSS is proactively monitoring the development of ASF and conducting preventive measures to ensure the quality of pork supplied is safe for consumption.