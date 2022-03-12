Covid-19: 1,427 new cases in Sarawak, one death on March 10

KUCHING (March 12): Sarawak today recorded one Covid-19 fatality along with 1,427 new cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its daily update on the pandemic said the death was recorded in Mukah Hospital on March 10 involving a 69-year-old woman.

She had hypertension and dyslipidaemia, as well as a history of heart disease.

Out of the 1,427 new cases, 513 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 912 in Category 2 (with mild symptoms).

SDMC added that one case each was in Category 4 (with lung infection and requiring oxygen support) and Category 5 (with lung infection and requiring ventilator support).

The cumulative total of cases in the state is 277,277 to date.

In a breakdown, SDMC said that Kuching had 540 new cases today, still on top of the list, followed by Miri and Sibu with 144 and 126 new cases respectively.

Other districts with three-digit cases were Bintulu (116) and Serian (109).

Samarahan recorded 91 new cases followed by Sarikei (42), Bau (37), Sri Aman (35), Mukah (16), Betong (15), Limbang (14), Kapit (12), Marudi and Subis with 11 cases each, and Kabong (10).

There were nine cases each in Meradong, Saratok and Dalat, Pakan (8), six each in Simunjan, Lundu and Kanowit had seven each, while Julau and Daro, four each in Tatau, Matu and Tebedu, three each in Asajaya, Pusa, Lubok Antu, Telang Usan and Beluru, two in Lawas and one in Sebauh.

As for standard operating procedure (SOP) police compounds, eight were issued today all in Kuching, for failure to check-in via log book or MySejahtera.