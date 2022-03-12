Covid-19 cases dip to 796 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 12): After recording Covid-19 infection cases in the high of four digits for more than a month, Sabah saw the number dipped below the 1,000 mark on Saturday.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said 796 cases were recorded on Saturday which were 380 cases lower than the 1,176 reported on Friday.

The last time Sabah recorded cases below the 1,000 mark was on February 4 this year.

“Overall the number of infections has declined in most districts,” Masidi said but he reminded the people to still be cautious as sporadic infection of Covid-19 is still high at 65 per cent.

The districts that recorded high number of cases reduction were Kota Kinabalu (-179), Penampang (-78), Tenom (-25) and Tuaran (-24).

Eight districts recorded an increase in cases while the statistics for four districts remained the same as that recorded on Friday.

Three clusters namely the educational institution clusters at Jalan Taman Beringin, Kota Marudu and Madai Dua, Kunak as well as the community cluster in Kg Weston, Beaufort, have ended.

Sabah still has 26 active clusters.

A total of 779 or 97.86 per cent of the total cases on Saturday are in categories 1 and 2, Masidi said, adding that there are three cases in category 3, 10 in category 4 and four in category 5.

He also disclosed that two fatalities, both in Beaufort, were reported on Saturday.