Covid-19: IHCM warns Sarawak to be on guard against the more infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-lineage

KUCHING (March 12): The Institute of Health and Community Medicine (IHCM) has warned Sarawakians to be on guard against the more infectious BA.2 sub-lineage of the Covid-19 Omicron variant which has now replaced the original BA.1 Omicron as the dominating circulating strain in the state.

IHCM director Prof Dr David Perera in a statement today said out of a total of 686 samples from positive cases statewide which have been successfully sequenced by the IHCM from January 11 to February 28, all were detected as the BA.1.1 529 Omicron Variant of Concern (VOC).

“From these, several sub-lineages comprising of 16 BA.1, 339 BA. 1.1 and 331 BA.2 were detected respectively.

“Interestingly, over the last week of February, the BA.2 sub-lineage represented over 90 per cent of all samples sequenced that week.

“This strongly suggests the BA.2 sub-lineage has now replaced the original BA.1 Omicron variant as the dominating circulating strain in Sarawak,” said Dr Perera.

He disclosed this in his latest report to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today.

Dr Perera also disclosed that the World Health Organisation has previously indicated that the BA.2 sub lineage is 30 per cent more infectious than the already infectious original BA.1 Omicron VOC.

“In the light of this, the general public is strongly advised to be aware of the heightened risk of community transmission.

“They should get their booster shot immediately if they have not done so,” he said.