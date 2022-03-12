CovidNow: Sarawak continues to lead in vaccinating children, still behind national rate for other age groups

KUCHING (March 12): Sarawak’s Covid-19 vaccination rate for children aged five to 11 went up slightly to 61.7 per cent yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, the state’s vaccination rate for this age group was way above the national rate at 31.5 per cent.

Yesterday, a total of 5,475 vaccine doses were administered to individuals throughout Sarawak.

Of these, 3,376 were first doses while 254 and 1,845 were second doses and booster shots respectively.

For adolescents aged between 12 to 17, Sarawak’s vaccination rate registered 90.6 per cent, slightly below the national rate at 91.1 per cent.

Perlis had the highest vaccination rate at 105.2 per cent for this age group while Sabah recorded the lowest rate at 74.1 per cent.

Sarawak saw 90.9 per cent of its adult population inoculated, but this fell below the national rate at 97.5 per cent.

Klang Valley registered the highest vaccination rate at 118 per cent while Sabah was placed at the bottom of the table at 76.8 per cent.

In terms of total population, Sarawak recorded a vaccination rate of 75.8 per cent, and this is below the national rate at 78.9 per cent.

Klang Valley topped the table at 94.9 per cent, and at the bottom was Kelantan at 61.3 per cent.

As of yesterday, over 6.03 million vaccine doses had been administered to individuals across Sarawak.

From the total, over 2.36 million were first doses, followed by more than 2.14 million second doses, and over 1.53 million boosters.

Separately, intensive care unit (ICU) beds utilised for Covid-19 patients in Sarawak stood at 45.8 per cent yesterday.

This was the fourth lowest in the country and much below the national rate at 58.2 per cent.

Johor recorded the highest ICU bed usage at 78.1 per cent while Labuan had the lowest rate at a mere 16.7 per cent.

Sarawak reported 1,745 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 275,850.

As of yesterday, the death toll in the state stood at 1,638, of which 345 were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.