DBKK launches drive-in service

KOTA KINABALU (March 12): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has launched a drive-in service for the public to use for transactions with the local authority.

Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip said the drive-in service will be opened from 8am to 2pm on Mondays to Fridays and offers a variety of services including payment of property/ assessment rates and purchase of forms.

Noorliza in a statement said when the service was launched, 134 transactions which included payment of property/assessment rates, payment of compound and renewal of business permits were made.

“We record our appreciation to the public for their encouraging and continued support to City Hall’s efforts to improve its services,” she said.

City Hall therefore encourages the public to use the drive-in service and also at the same time adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.