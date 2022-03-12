Dr Ooi Choo Huck is new Sarawak Health Department director

KUCHING (March 12): A Public Health specialist, Dr Ooi Choo Huck, is the new Sarawak Health Department (JKNS) director.

On Friday evening, the department posted an update in its official Facebook page informing that during the monthly assembly, a handover of duties ceremony was held for Dr Ooi, who was appointed to the post on March 1.

The Facebook post said in his message to the department’s staff, Dr Ooi reminded them to continue taking care of their health, adhering to standard operating procedures to prevent Covid-19 infection, practising the new norms and completing the vaccine doses for themselves and family members.

Following that, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian posted a congratulatory message for Dr Ooi on his Facebook page on Friday night.

“Heartiest Congratulations to Dr Ooi Choo Huck as the new Medical Director (Jusa B) for Sarawak Health Dept. An experienced Public Health specialist who has been serving in Sarawak for the last 30 years.

“Looking forward to further strengthen (sic) the good collaboration and cooperation of Sarawak Gov with JKNS and KKM. Let’s do it together as Sarawak has a lot of catch up (sic) to do,” he wrote.

Dr Ooi took over from Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed, who was appointed to the post on June 14, 2021 to replace the retired Dr Chin Zin Hing.

Previously, Dr Mohamed Sapian was the Deputy Director of Public Health at the Pahang Health Department since 2016.