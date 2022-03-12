DTTAS: S’wak, Sabah MPs must continue to demand for 1/3 seats each in parliament

MIRI (March 12): Dayak Think Tank Association Sarawak (DTTAS) is urging Sarawak and Sabah MPs to continue debating and demanding for a one-third parliamentary seats each for Sarawak and Sabah.

According to DTTAS founder and adviser, Wellie Henry Majang, the claim was justified in order to restore the rights that had been eroded when Singapore left Malaysia in 1965.

“This is to safeguard what have been agreed in the formation of Malaysia.

“This was the composition confirmed in the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) before Singapore left Malaysia, which states that our composition in parliament should be one-third each,” he said.

He added that the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners with Malaya also had to be translated through a fairer and balanced allocation of funds and distribution of parliamentary seats.

“As it is now, fund allocation received by Sarawak from the federal government does not reflect fairness.

“Under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), only RM4.47 billion is allocated to Sarawak. The amount is only 6.8 per cent of the country’s total development budget under the 12MP.”

He added the allocation was far lower than what the state actually needed to close the development gap.

Wellie said that allocation under 12MP clearly does not reflect the needs of Sarawak by taking into account its geography, level of development and its status as an equal partner in Malaysia.

“We believe that this is not what our past leaders expected 59 years ago, when they formed Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963. If they knew, they would not have agreed to form Malaysia.

“The important thing now is to ensure fair distribution of parliamentary seats among Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak, according to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said.

Parliament has 222 seats; made up of 166 MPs from Peninsular Malaysia, 31 from Sarawak and 25 from Sabah.

“This means that Peninsula Malaysia can easily get a two-thirds seat majority of at least 148 seats. This clearly is against MA63.

Wellie added that the allocation of additional seats for Sabah and Sarawak would benefit the people especially in delivering better and more efficient services and development agenda.