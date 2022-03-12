EC sees 50pc voter turnout at Johor election as of 4pm

JOHOR BARU (March 12): Around 50 per cent of the 2,539,606 ordinary voters eligible to vote in the Johor state election today went out to exercise their voting rights as of 4pm today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The voting process is expected to conclude at 6pm.

Johor Mentri Besar, Datuk Hasni Mohammad, was among those who voted in the afternoon at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pengkalan Raja in the Pekan Nanas state constituency, at about 4.15pm.

Hasni, who is the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate to defend the Benut state seat, has contested the seat since 2008. In the 14th General Election (GE14), he defended the seat with a 4,447-vote majority.

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, was in Johor today, and viewed the voting process from outside the polling centres at the SK Perumahan Tampoi 2 in the Kempas state constituency, and SK Taman Mutiara Rini in the Kota Iskandar state constituency.

Ismail Sabri also met BN candidate for the Kempas state seat, Datuk Ramlee Bohani. – Bernama