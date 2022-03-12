Fixes to burst water main ongoing to restore water supply in parts of Sibu

SIBU (March 12): Several areas here are expected to experience a water supply disruption starting this afternoon due to repair works on a burst 24” mild steel water main near Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai/Jalan Oya (opposite SMK Sacred Heart) traffic light junction.

The Sibu Water Board in a notice posted in its Facebook page today said the water supply disruption will affect around 50 per cent of the households in Sibu.

The board added that the burst pipe was caused by excavation works by a SEB’s (Sarawak Energy Berhad) contractor, and repair works started around 3pm today and expected to be completed in 11 hours.

Areas expected to be affected by water supply disruption throughout the repair works are from Jalan Upper Lanang to Tanjung Kunyit, Jalan Lanang, Jalan Tekam, Jalan Kampung Nyabor, Jalan Keranji, Jalan Brooke Drive, Jalan Brother Albinus, Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai, Lorong Oya 13, Jalan Tiong Hua, Jalan Hua Kiew, Jalan Delta, Kampung Hilir, Kampung Nangka, Deshon Booster Station (Jalan Apollo, Jalan Lilin, Jalan Sungai Merah, Jalan Kuang, Lorong Ulu Sungai Merah 1, 2, 8, 29 and 31, Jalan Kwong Ann, Jalan Teng Chin Hua, Jalan Old Airport, Jalan Ding Lik Kong, Jalan Teku Lama, Jalan Teku Barat, Jalan Disa, Jalan Wawasan, IPD Sungai Merah), Teku Booster Station (Jalan Quarry, Jalan Indah, Jalan Miden, Jalan Setia, Jalan Serai, Jalan Tebu, Jalan Teku, Jalan Rantau Panjang, Jalan Rantau Panjang Jaya, Jalan Teku Pasai), Sungai Maaw, Sibu West Booster Station (Jalan Empawah and Bawang Assan) and surrounding areas.

“SWB’s contractor will strive to repair the pipe as soon as possible,” the board assured.

For further inquiries, customers can contact the SWB hotline via telephone at 084-216311.