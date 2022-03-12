James Wong’s widow Valerie Bong laid to rest at Limbang’s Anglican Cemetery

MIRI (March 12): Datin Amar Valerie Bong has been laid to rest at the Anglican Cemetery, Jalan Pandaruan in Limbang.

The widow of Sarawak’s first deputy chief minister, the late Datuk Amar James Wong Kim Min, was laid to rest at 10am on Saturday.

The community in Limbang division including elected representatives, community leaders, heads of government departments, non-government organisations and other individuals — who had also paid their last respects at her residence at Batu 2 1/2, Jalan Pandaruan since Friday — attended the sombre ceremony amidst a light drizzle.

Her remains were flown in from Kuching to Limbang on Friday.

Bong passed away on March 9 at the age of 98, leaving behind eight children — five daughters and three sons.

When met, one of her sons, Alex Wong, said all of his siblings had gone back to Limbang to pay their last respects and attend the funeral of their beloved mother, who was buried soon after the rain stopped at around 10am.

His father, who was former president of the Sarawak National Party (SNAP), passed away in July, 2011 at the age of 89.

Wong and Bong were married in the 1940s.

Wong was a towering political figure and the father of modern Limbang and had helped push the division to be on par with the rest in the state.

He had initiated many major development projects that are now landmarks in the town, including the market, Limbang airport, Golden Jubilee Waterfront, Limbang Sports Complex and swimming pool among many others.