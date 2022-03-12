Johor polls: DAP concedes defeat in four incumbent seats

JOHOR BARU (March 12): DAP has conceded defeat in four of its incumbent seats in the Johor state elections before official results were announced.

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said the party might not have lost the four seats — Yong Peng, Bekok, Paloh and Pekan Nanas if they had an extra week to campaign for votes.

“An extra week would have made all the difference and ensured we achieved the maximum result. We lost four, we will keep the 10 seats but lost four.

“It is a great loss in Paloh, Bekok, Yong Peng and Pekan Nanas,” he told reporters at the Pakatan Harapan command centre in Senai today.

DAP is currently leading unofficially in Simpang Jeram, Jementah, Tangkak, Bentayan, Penggaram, Mengkibol, Johor Jaya, Stulang, Perling, Skudai and Senai.

Meanwhile, Liew Chin Tong, who had claimed the unofficial win in Perling, thanked volunteers and supporters for putting in long hours to fight the battle together.

He also thanked the people of Johor for supporting DAP and Pakatan Harapan to retain the seats.

“We will retain, we will rebuild stronger, we will rebuild Pakatan and DAP, we will rebuild the ground. We want to ensure Johor will be a leading state in the next general election,” he said.

Both Lim and Liew also paid tribute to the latter’s political secretary Alan Tee, who lost the Yong Peng seat.

“We win and we lose as a team,” said Liew. – Malay Mail