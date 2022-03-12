Making history in Johor: Some of the Undi18 beneficiaries voting for the first time

MUAR (March 12): The Johor state election began slowly today despite the clear skies in the morning, with the Election Commission announcing a turnout of 29 per cent out of some 2.5 million eligible voters as at noon.

Even so, there were still some young faces among the lines of people in Muar and Johor Baru waiting for their turn to mark the “x” on the ballot papers.

Syazwani Rafeah Shukor was among the first-time voters. The 19-year-old who is currently enrolled at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn in Pagoh, beamed with excitement when met outside the Sekolah Kebangsaan Ismail 1 in Muar.

“I came to vote on the advice given by my parents,” he told Malay Mail.

Voter Jonathan Chua Ming gave a similar response when approached.

Also 19, Chua was a bit shy but said: “As a youth, I yearn for change” and added that he was “tired” of seeing the “same old faces” taking power.

Mohd Khairul Azhar Mohd Ridza thanked the newly implemented automatic voter registration system for being able to vote.

“The vote would allow us to have a better guarantee in the future,” the 18-year-old replied when asked his views on casting his first-ever vote.

Another Johorean first-time voter was Mohd Hafiz Abdul Rahman who held up his inked index finger with pride.

“I have done my part and I hope that the youth will also do their part too,” the 20-year-old told Malay Mail when met at a restaurant in Tebrau.

Teenagers and others below age 21 are the focus of the state election this time around, considering the Johor poll is the first to see the effects of the Undi18 Bill, the law to lower the voting age from 21.

But politicians and the Election Commission are also keeping a close eye on the turnout, since Johor has a large number of diaspora, and wondering how many will return to cast their ballot.

One Johorean who flew back to vote was Amir Asyrani Hanapi. The 27-year-old is a teacher who was sent to a posting deep in the interiors of Sarawak.

“Flying from Sarawak to vote is necessary and it is part of the will to run democracy in this country.

“Politics shapes national education. Therefore, I today choose to guarantee the future of the children,” the Sekolah Kebangsan Nang Entaih teacher told Malay Mail.

Several Johorean political leaders were early risers and had cast their vote this morning.

Among them was Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abeul Rahman, at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sri Muar in Pagoh at 9am.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein and his wife Tengku Marsilla Tengku Abdullah also cast their votes at Sekolah Agama Taman Sri Lambak in Kluang this morning.

Muar MP and Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman went with his parents and siblings to cast their ballots at SK Taman Sutera, Johor Baru at 9.40am.

PKR’s Layang-Layang candidate Maszlee Malik and his wife Prof Hamidah Mat were seen at the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Chin Chiang in Renggam at 11am.

Caretaker mentri besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad who is the Barisan Nasional candidate for Benut is expected to cast his ballot at SK Pengkalan Raja in Pekan Nanas at 2pm.

A total of 1,021 polling stations are ready to open their doors from 8am, to enable 2,539,606 ordinary voters out of 2,597,742 registered voters who are eligible to vote, to fulfill their responsibilities. — Malay Mail