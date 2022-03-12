Malaysia’s paediatric ICU admission rate sees significant jump due to Covid-19

KUCHING (March 12): Malaysia has seen a drastic surge in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) admission rate involving Covid-19 underage patients for Category 3 to 5 last month, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Based on a Facebook post today, MoH said the admission rate had increased by 94 per cent for cases in Category 3, 4 and 5, with a significant jump of 200 per cent for Category 4 patients followed by 125 per cent for Category 5 patients.

An infographic embedded in the post showed there was no increase in PICU admission for Category 2 patients, but reflected an increase of 50 per cent for patients in Category 3.

The MoH has classified Category 2 as patients with mild symptoms, Category 3 (mild symptoms and pneumonia), Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen support) and Category 5 (critically ill and requiring intensive treatment).

The ministry said children aged 11 and below are now at a higher risk of being infected with the virus, as many of them are yet to be fully vaccinated.

It stressed the importance for children aged between five and 11 to be immunised against Covid-19, given that Malaysia is moving into the endemic phase next month.

As such, MoH advised parents to ensure their children are inoculated to protect them from the Omicron wave.

Malaysia kick-started its National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) early last month.

As of yesterday, the country’s 31.5 per cent of children aged five to 11 had been administered the first vaccine dose.

Sarawak registered the highest vaccination rate for this age group at 61.7 per cent.